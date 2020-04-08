Brewers hop online for virtual BeerFest


SHOWCASED: Beechworth’s Kane Niklaus and Corey Voigt in a pre-isolation photo promoting two new harvest beers made for the annual High Country Hops Festival innovatively turned into a mini virtual one tonight. PHOTO: supplied.

BRIDGE Road Brewers is lifting spirits despite challenging coronavirus times with an innovative mini High Country Hops – A Virtual Harvest Beer Festival being hosted tonight.

Company chief executive Donald Mace said the event will bring people together who would normally be drawn to the annual High Country Hops Festival – now in its sixth year – planned to have taken place this weekend but had to be cancelled.He said beer lovers can still experience – although not taste – the fresh hop beers.

