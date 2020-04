Categories:

Tags:

CALLS to the general public are being made by health authorities urging people to be vaccinated against influenza.

In a media interview updating the coronavirus situation last week, Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos took the opportunity to remind Victorians that each year many sadly lost their lives from the flu which could cause serious illness or death.

“While Victorians are rightly concerned about coronavirus it is important that they get their annual flu jabs,” she said.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...