Indigo asks for help

INDIGO Shire has backed the Rural Councils Victoria (RCV) call for the state and federal governments to provide a $4 billion emergency package to support rural Victorian communities following a devastating start to 2020.

Like many rural communities, Indigo was already in the midst of drought but had to endure the bushfire crisis in January and are now in lockdown as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency package would provide rate relief for individuals and businesses, allow councils to bring forward essential road repairs and future projects while also providing stimulus for tourism related businesses.



