Categories:

Tags:

BEECHWORTH Wanderers star Kayde Surrey has taken out the Wangaratta and District Cricket Association’s player of the year award.

The award is based off points given by the MyCricket website in relation to runs scored, wickets taken, catches taken etc.

Surrey finished the season with 570 points ahead of Wangaratta Chronicle Trophy winner Zac Guilfoyle who came in at second place with 552 points.



… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email



Like this: Like Loading...